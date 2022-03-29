Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New C$33.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VET. Raymond James raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VET traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 324,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.58. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.