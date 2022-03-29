Verso Price Reaches $0.0435 on Major Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $75,787.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verso has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.64 or 0.07171689 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,477.93 or 0.99804625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046740 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

