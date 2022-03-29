Vesper Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last Week (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00005285 BTC on major exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $21.70 million and $159,473.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.68 or 0.07072043 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,140.46 or 0.99973530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,705,549 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.