Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of VSAT stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.45. 10,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,117. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78. Viasat has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,243,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,301,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,681,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.