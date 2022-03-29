Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Viomi Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
VIOT opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.
About Viomi Technology (Get Rating)
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
