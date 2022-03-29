Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Viomi Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

VIOT opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

About Viomi Technology (Get Rating)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.