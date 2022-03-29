Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,181 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,024,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $436.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.17.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

