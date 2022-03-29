Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Decreased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 222,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $220.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

