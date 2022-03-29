VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.27. VNET Group shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 15,735 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.
About VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
