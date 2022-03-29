VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.27. VNET Group shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 15,735 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 1,061.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VNET Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 43,546 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VNET Group by 310.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 82,497 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in VNET Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in VNET Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter.

About VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

