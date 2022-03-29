Vyant Bio (VYNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Vyant Bio to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Shares of VYNT stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. Vyant Bio has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.12.

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on VYNT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vyant Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Vyant Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.