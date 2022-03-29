Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Down to $37.58

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.58, but opened at $36.30. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 3,409 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.