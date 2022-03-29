Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WARR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

