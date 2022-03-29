Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 36,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 8,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

WM stock opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.94 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.20 and a 200-day moving average of $155.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

