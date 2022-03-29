WCM Investment Management LLC Has $15.57 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,239 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $15,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $163.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.82 and its 200-day moving average is $161.63. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.