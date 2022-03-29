WCM Investment Management LLC Has $17.53 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.