WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,664 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 2.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in NetEase by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NetEase by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase stock opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.16.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

