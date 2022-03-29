WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,983 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 16.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in LivePerson by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after buying an additional 95,835 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in LivePerson by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $1,279,000.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $77,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

LPSN opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. Equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

