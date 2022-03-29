Wedbush Downgrades Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) to Neutral

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $100.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,248,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 160,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

