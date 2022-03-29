Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marqeta (MQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ):

3/14/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $19.00 to $13.00.

MQ stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855,275 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,124,000 after buying an additional 1,836,291 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

