Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marqeta (MQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ):
- 3/14/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $19.00 to $13.00.
MQ stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $37.90.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.
