Welch Group LLC Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

