Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 138.3% from the February 28th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

