Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 138.3% from the February 28th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSEAMERICAN EAD opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $9.22.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
