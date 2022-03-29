Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $180.26 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.05.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

