Wings (WINGS) Price Up 36.7% This Week

Wings (WINGS) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $310.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00036336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

