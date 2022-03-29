Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $600.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $560.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $647.59 million. Woodward reported sales of $581.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWD. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

WWD stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.38. The company had a trading volume of 559,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.20 and a 200 day moving average of $114.93. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,411,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

