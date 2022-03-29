World Token (WORLD) Price Tops $0.0093

World Token (WORLD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One World Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, World Token has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. World Token has a market cap of $930,656.45 and $57,592.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.80 or 0.07202399 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,575.44 or 0.99789528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054554 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

