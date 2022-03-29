WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered WW International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reiterated a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. 54,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,987. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. WW International has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.66.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WW International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

