Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 10.50 Per Share

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WYN opened at GBX 623.88 ($8.17) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 558.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 543.37. Wynnstay Group has a twelve month low of GBX 420 ($5.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 639 ($8.37). The firm has a market cap of £126.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

