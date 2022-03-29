XMON (XMON) Market Cap Achieves $65.93 Million

XMON (XMON) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $44,105.62 or 0.92286300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded up 58.3% against the dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $65.93 million and $8.00 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00047627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.05 or 0.07200032 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,708.79 or 0.99825548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048067 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

