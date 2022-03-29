XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $92.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.85.

NYSE XPO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,510. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,169,000 after acquiring an additional 178,804 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $103,216,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

