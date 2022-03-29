Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.190-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.30 million-$407.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.70 million.Yext also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. 162,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,174. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 848.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 504,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 160,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

