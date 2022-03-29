Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 741 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $177.83 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $467.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

