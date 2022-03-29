Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) to post $167.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.72 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $72.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $833.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.90 million to $906.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $945.42 million, with estimates ranging from $904.72 million to $987.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 44,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,972. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,972,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 204,242 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 212.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 450,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

