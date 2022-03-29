Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the lowest is $2.75. Sempra reported earnings per share of $2.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sempra.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $164.94. 1,805,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $164.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 111.44%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

