Zacks: Analysts Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $13.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

STT stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.