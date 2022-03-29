Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $5.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.13 and the highest is $5.99. Capital One Financial reported earnings of $7.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $20.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.02 to $22.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $19.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $21.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.71. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

