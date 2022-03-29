Zacks: Analysts Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) will post $30.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.12 million. FibroGen reported sales of $38.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $144.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $222.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $199.83 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $280.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

NASDAQ:FGEN remained flat at $$12.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,920. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $36.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,059,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 68,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 106,654 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in FibroGen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.