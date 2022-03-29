Zacks: Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $37,142,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 208,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HASI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 493,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,874. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.59%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

