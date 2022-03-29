Zacks: Analysts Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Savara.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVRA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 184,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 16.38 and a quick ratio of 16.38. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

