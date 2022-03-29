Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) will post ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.53) and the highest is ($0.80). Beam Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($3.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.73) to ($3.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after purchasing an additional 542,819 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,131,000 after purchasing an additional 281,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after buying an additional 396,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 36,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.32. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

