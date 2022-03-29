Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.56 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.56. 21,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,811. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

