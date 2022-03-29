Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($5.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($5.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pyxis Oncology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. 306,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,158. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

