Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 252.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on THS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of THS stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.64, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,516,000 after buying an additional 2,263,323 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $72,116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47,939.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 970,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 968,370 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.