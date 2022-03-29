Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 259,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

