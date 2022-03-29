Zacks: Brokerages Expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,901.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 932,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,715. The company has a quick ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 32.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 107,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 827,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 111,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

