Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $53.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

