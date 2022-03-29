Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $15.06. 4,337,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $611,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015,438 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 325,025 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after purchasing an additional 271,768 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 253,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

