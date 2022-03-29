Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. Liminal BioSciences posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 514.74% and a net margin of 3,107.45%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,923. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

