Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.63.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total value of $708,561.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,896,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average of $211.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $258.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.