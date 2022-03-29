Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Brokerages expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.63.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total value of $708,561.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,896,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average of $211.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $258.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

