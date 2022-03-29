Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Post -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.60). Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,850%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XNCR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

XNCR stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.67. 277,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,127. Xencor has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $45.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $72,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Xencor by 185.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Xencor by 145.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Xencor by 184.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 93,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Xencor by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 22.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.