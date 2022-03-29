Zacks Investment Research Lowers SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) to Sell

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 923,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,139. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 618,900 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,431,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,806,000 after purchasing an additional 547,818 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 913,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 463,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 1,592,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 307,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.