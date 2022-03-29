Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.50. 645,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,444. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $150.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

